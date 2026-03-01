Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Short Interest Update

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 283,793 shares, an increase of 75.8% from the January 29th total of 161,403 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,559 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,559 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.89. 1,002,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,094. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average of $30.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 75,941 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $478,000.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

