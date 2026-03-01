LogProstyle Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGPS) Short Interest Down 36.8% in February

LogProstyle Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,329 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the January 29th total of 2,103 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,315 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,315 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LogProstyle Stock Up 7.6%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LGPS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. 10,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,227. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. LogProstyle has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

LogProstyle (NYSEAMERICAN:LGPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.88 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of LogProstyle

LogProstyle Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LogProstyle stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogProstyle Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:LGPS Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of LogProstyle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

LogProstyle, Inc is a holding company, which owns and operates a real estate renovation and resale business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Hotel, and Others. The Real estate segment provides real estate-related services, such as design and renovation, and real estate development. The Hotel segment covers hotel management and accommodation in Japan and Vietnam. The Others segment includes additional services such as the sale of housing equipment and materials, restaurant operation, and information technology consulting.

