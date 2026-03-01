Top Real Estate Stocks To Research – February 27th

Apollo Global Management, Blackstone, Brookfield, American Tower, and Welltower are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are publicly traded shares of companies whose primary business is owning, developing, managing or financing property — this includes REITs as well as developers, builders, property managers and mortgage firms. For investors they offer direct exposure to the property market and often steady dividend income, but returns are tied to rental markets, property values and interest-rate/economic cycles, giving them distinct risk and yield characteristics compared with broader equities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Brookfield (BN)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BN

American Tower (AMT)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMT

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WELL

See Also