SURO Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Short Interest Update

SURO Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 186,341 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the January 29th total of 130,765 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,361 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 216,361 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

SURO Capital Stock Performance

SSSS traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,712. The firm has a market cap of $235.63 million, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.42. SURO Capital has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 18.48, a current ratio of 18.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28.

Get SURO Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SSSS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SURO Capital in a report on Monday, December 29th. Lucid Cap Mkts raised SURO Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of SURO Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on SURO Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SURO Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SURO Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSSS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SURO Capital by 222.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SURO Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in SURO Capital by 2,587.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SURO Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SURO Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SURO Capital

(Get Free Report)

SURO Capital Corp (NASDAQ: SSSS) is a closed-end management investment company that operates as a business development company (BDC). Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, SURO Capital provides capital solutions to lower middle-market companies across a range of industries. As a BDC, the company is governed by the Investment Company Act of 1940 and focuses on offering debt and equity financing to privately held businesses that may have limited access to traditional bank lending.

The firm’s primary business activities include originating and managing a diversified portfolio of senior secured floating rate loans, unsecured loans, unitranche debt, and equity co-investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SURO Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SURO Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.