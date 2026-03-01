The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 914.95 and traded as high as GBX 948. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 946, with a volume of 305,501 shares trading hands.
The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 914.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 911.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £712.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.73.
About The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust
Growth may come from innovative business models, disrupting traditional Japanese practices or market opportunities, such as growth from overseas.
We aim to take a three to five year view and the Trust is managed by looking at the underlying investments rather than the benchmark which is TOPIX total return.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.