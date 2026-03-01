The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 914.95 and traded as high as GBX 948. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 946, with a volume of 305,501 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 914.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 911.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £712.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.73.

The Trust aims to pursue long-term capital growth principally through investment in medium to smaller sized Japanese companies which are believed to have above average prospects for growth. We invest in a spread of 40–70 companies, predominantly medium and smaller sized, that we believe offer good growth opportunities.

Growth may come from innovative business models, disrupting traditional Japanese practices or market opportunities, such as growth from overseas.

We aim to take a three to five year view and the Trust is managed by looking at the underlying investments rather than the benchmark which is TOPIX total return.

