Short Interest in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE) Expands By 102.7%

Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 50,442 shares, a growth of 102.7% from the January 29th total of 24,884 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,438 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,438 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Europe ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,010,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Treasure Coast Financial Planning raised its position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 252,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $589,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLEE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.35. The company had a trading volume of 51,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,177. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $125.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.90. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $39.86.

Franklin FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (FLEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. FLEE was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.