John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and traded as high as $13.93. John Hancock Investors Trust shares last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 19,347 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were paid a $0.3649 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.5%. This is an increase from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th.
John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE: JHI) is a closed-end management investment company that offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of global securities. Established in 1929, the trust seeks to combine long-term capital growth with income generation through active portfolio management. Shares of the fund trade on the New York Stock Exchange, providing investors with the liquidity of an exchange-traded security alongside the diversification benefits of a professionally managed fund structure.
The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes a multi-asset approach, allocating capital across global equities, fixed-income instruments and convertible securities.
