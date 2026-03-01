John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and traded as high as $13.93. John Hancock Investors Trust shares last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 19,347 shares trading hands.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Down 0.6%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88.

John Hancock Investors Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were paid a $0.3649 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.5%. This is an increase from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $989,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 597,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after buying an additional 64,495 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 183,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 36,824 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 26,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 23,435 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE: JHI) is a closed-end management investment company that offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of global securities. Established in 1929, the trust seeks to combine long-term capital growth with income generation through active portfolio management. Shares of the fund trade on the New York Stock Exchange, providing investors with the liquidity of an exchange-traded security alongside the diversification benefits of a professionally managed fund structure.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes a multi-asset approach, allocating capital across global equities, fixed-income instruments and convertible securities.

