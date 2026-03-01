First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:ISHP) Short Interest Update

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:ISHP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 18 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 29th total of 9 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,616 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,616 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF Stock Performance
ISHP stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.53. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521. First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF has a 52 week low of $31.39 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.80.
First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.2937 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF
About First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (ISHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Global E-Commerce index. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to the global e-commerce industry. Securities are selected by market-cap and weighted equally. ISHP was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
