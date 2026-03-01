First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:ISHP) Short Interest Update

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:ISHP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 18 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 29th total of 9 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,616 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,616 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF Stock Performance

ISHP stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.53. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521. First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF has a 52 week low of $31.39 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.80.

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.2937 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF

About First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF in the first quarter worth $1,097,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF during the second quarter worth $109,000.

The First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (ISHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Global E-Commerce index. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to the global e-commerce industry. Securities are selected by market-cap and weighted equally. ISHP was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

