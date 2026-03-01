Short Interest in KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Grows By 41.4%

KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 368,655 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the January 29th total of 260,682 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,011 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,011 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:KMLM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.06. The company had a trading volume of 96,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,238. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.67. KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of -0.37.

KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.3035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 502.0%.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF

About KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. FMA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illumine Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 109,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period.

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility. KMLM was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

