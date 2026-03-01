Short Interest in KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Grows By 41.4%

KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 368,655 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the January 29th total of 260,682 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,011 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,011 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.3%
NYSEARCA:KMLM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.06. The company had a trading volume of 96,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,238. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.67. KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of -0.37.
KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.3035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 502.0%.
Institutional Trading of KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF
About KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF
The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility. KMLM was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.
