TWC Enterprises (TSE:TWC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.59 and traded as low as C$22.50. TWC Enterprises shares last traded at C$22.50, with a volume of 800 shares.

TWC Enterprises Trading Down 1.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$543.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.37.

TWC Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. TWC Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

TWC Enterprises Company Profile

TWC Enterprises Ltd is a leisure services provider in Canada. Its core business is Golf club operations under the brand name ClubLink One Membership More Golf. The company’s geographical segment includes Canadian golf club operation and US golf club operation. It generates maximum revenue from the Canadian golf club operation segment.

