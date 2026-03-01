Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 77,854 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the January 29th total of 116,891 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,761 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 154,761 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Desert Mountain Energy Stock Down 6.8%

Shares of Desert Mountain Energy stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.18. 72,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,824. Desert Mountain Energy has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.

Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile

Desert Mountain Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) is an exploration and development company focused on unlocking lithium and geothermal resources in key basins of the western United States. With a strategic emphasis on sustainable technology and resource optimization, Desert Mountain Energy targets the growing demand for battery-grade lithium, a critical component in electric vehicles and renewable energy storage, as well as geothermal power generation.

The company holds exploration and development leases across multiple Nevada projects, including Clayton Valley, home to North America’s only producing lithium brine operation, as well as the Big Smoky and Fish Lake Valley basins.

