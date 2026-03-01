Tezos Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Tezos has a market cap of $410.33 million and approximately $46.90 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000831 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,097,038,110 coins and its circulating supply is 1,076,979,052 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)Telegram, Discord, GitLab, Reddit, Medium”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

