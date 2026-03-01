Short Interest in Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Declines By 29.3%

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 169,576 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the January 29th total of 239,856 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,345.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,345.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Glanbia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Glanbia Stock Performance

Glanbia Company Profile

OTCMKTS:GLAPF remained flat at $19.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26. Glanbia has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

Glanbia plc is a global nutrition group headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland, with roots tracing back to the merger of Avonmore and Waterford agricultural cooperatives in 1997. The company is organized around two main divisions: Performance Nutrition, which focuses on sports and lifestyle-forward consumer products, and Glanbia Nutritionals, which supplies nutritional ingredients and custom formulation services to food, beverage and pharmaceutical customers.

Under its Performance Nutrition arm, Glanbia markets well-known brands of protein powders, bars and ready-to-drink beverages designed for athletes, fitness enthusiasts and wellness-focused consumers.

