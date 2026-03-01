88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Update

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 288,050 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the January 29th total of 453,546 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 490,254 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 490,254 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

88 Energy Stock Down 16.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS EEENF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 442,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,183. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. 88 Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

About 88 Energy

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and appraising hydrocarbon resources in frontier basins. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the company holds a portfolio of onshore licences in the North Slope region of Alaska, where it applies modern seismic and drilling techniques to investigate unconventional oil and gas plays. 88 Energy’s exploration strategy emphasizes partnerships and joint ventures to share technical expertise and capital requirements in challenging environments.

The company’s flagship asset is Project Icewine, encompassing extensive acreage in the western portion of the North Slope.

