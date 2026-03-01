Short Interest in 5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Grows By 43.1%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 524,742 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the January 29th total of 366,796 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,948 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,948 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

5N Plus Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FPLSF traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $101.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 12.93%.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc is a Canadian specialty chemicals and materials company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high‐purity metals and compounds for advanced technology markets. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of elemental metals—including bismuth, antimony, tellurium, selenium, indium and germanium—along with organometallic precursors, catalysts and radioisotopes. These materials are engineered to meet stringent purity standards (commonly known as “five‐nines” or 99.999% purity) for critical applications in electronics, photovoltaics, catalysts and life sciences.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec, 5N Plus has grown from its roots in high‐purity research to a global manufacturing and distribution platform.

