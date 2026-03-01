Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 137,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,542,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,335,000 after buying an additional 147,254 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 174,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,731,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $227.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $230.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

