Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Short Interest Down 24.7% in February

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 68,801 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the January 29th total of 91,309 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 225,835 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SGLY stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.41. 13,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,651. Singularity Future Technology has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Singularity Future Technology had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a negative net margin of 987.08%.The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Singularity Future Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Singularity Future Technology Corp. is a blank check company incorporated in Delaware in March 2021. The company completed its initial public offering that same month and its units began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol SGLY. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Through its acquisition strategy, Singularity Future Technology seeks to identify high-growth targets in emerging technology sectors such as artificial intelligence, blockchain applications, digital infrastructure and other related fields.

