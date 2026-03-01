38,364 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Acquired by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 38,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 840.3% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 91,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $2,446,537.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 794,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,168,090.72. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,755 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $184,076.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 293,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,590.75. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 214,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,087 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 2.13. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $32.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $24.50 price target on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.34.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

