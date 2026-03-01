R Squared Ltd Buys New Stake in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,136,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,546,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth approximately $587,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,046,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNDK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $385.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, December 29th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Sandisk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sandisk from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Sandisk from $300.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.85.

Shares of SNDK opened at $635.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $470.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.50. The stock has a market cap of $93.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.71. Sandisk Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $725.00.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total transaction of $248,022.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $678,892.06. This trade represents a 26.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. This trade represents a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

