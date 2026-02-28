Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading 2.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.57 and last traded at $79.45. 22,482,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 30,783,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.53.

Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.71.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.97. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.43.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $630,262.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,614.84. This trade represents a 39.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $870,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 393,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,271,796.84. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 640,939 shares of company stock valued at $77,553,447. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 15,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 142.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,540,000 after purchasing an additional 467,600 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

