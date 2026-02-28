Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on March 17th

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a 4.2% increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Harley-Davidson has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Harley-Davidson has a payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. 4,775,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,653,073. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($1.52). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.03%.The firm had revenue of $496.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HOG. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Harley-Davidson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

Featured Stories

