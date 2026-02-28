Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on March 17th

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2026

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOGGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a 4.2% increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Harley-Davidson has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Harley-Davidson has a payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. 4,775,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,653,073. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOGGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($1.52). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.03%.The firm had revenue of $496.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HOG. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Harley-Davidson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HOG

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.