Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Short Interest Up 84.0% in February

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 390,097 shares, an increase of 84.0% from the January 29th total of 212,031 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,265,638 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $245,980,000. Valpey Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,913.4% during the 4th quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC now owns 6,251,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,099,000 after buying an additional 6,043,804 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,062,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,532,000 after buying an additional 2,420,337 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,742,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 34,105,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,809,000 after buying an additional 1,113,321 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.23. 3,819,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,894,268. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average is $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $32.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as value. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

