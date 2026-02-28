Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Price Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $366.54 and last traded at $375.72. Approximately 7,702,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 8,300,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $394.95.

Applied Materials News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $430.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Susquehanna raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $420.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.46.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.30 and a 200 day moving average of $249.53. The company has a market cap of $295.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.16, for a total value of $202,471.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,615. This represents a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judy Bruner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.71, for a total transaction of $979,275.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,322.19. The trade was a 8.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 12,612 shares of company stock worth $4,639,807 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $613,000. Tempo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, SG Trading Solutions LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials’ offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.