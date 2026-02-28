Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 33,360 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the January 29th total of 17,960 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 190,280 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 190,280 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 268,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 163,387 shares during the last quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 85,255 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 402.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 67,392 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 57,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $636,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:PEY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.77. 263,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,559. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.0808 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends. The Funds sector allocation includes consumers discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials and telecommunication services.

