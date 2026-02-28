Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 110,513 shares, a growth of 137.6% from the January 29th total of 46,511 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,408 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,408 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BWEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Broadwind Energy in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadwind Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadwind Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

NASDAQ BWEN traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.48. 121,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,813. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $57.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.39. Broadwind Energy has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadwind Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Broadwind Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Macco Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: BWEN) is an engineering and manufacturing company focused on the design, production and service of heavy industrial equipment for energy infrastructure and related markets. The company’s offerings include custom-engineered gearboxes, couplings, hydrodynamic drives and utility-scale wind turbine towers. In addition to new equipment, Broadwind Energy provides aftermarket repair, refurbishment and testing services to support the long-term operation of energy and industrial assets.

The company operates through two principal segments.

