Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Up 4% – Time to Buy?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) shares rose 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.95 and last traded at $68.95. Approximately 7,951,791 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 11,612,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.32.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKLO. Texas Capital raised Oklo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Oklo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oklo from $146.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oklo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -116.67 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.84.

In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 9,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $748,221.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 196,913 shares in the company, valued at $15,148,517.09. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $4,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 748,197 shares in the company, valued at $55,703,266.65. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,750,590 shares of company stock worth $152,068,284. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 57,497 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oklo during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oklo by 4,974.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 570,532 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oklo by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Oklo by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 112,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 53,703 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

