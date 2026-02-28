Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $114.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IRON has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Disc Medicine from $109.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRON traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.62. 345,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,395. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 23.45 and a quick ratio of 23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.88. Disc Medicine has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $99.50.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of ($19.88) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rahul Khara sold 2,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $179,339.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 52,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,594.78. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 7,081 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $463,593.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,826.21. The trade was a 9.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 285,114 shares of company stock valued at $24,937,862 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRON. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 22.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 1,277.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 100,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 96,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Disc Medicine by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine in the second quarter valued at about $497,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Beat on quarterly results — Disc reported Q4 and full‑year 2025 results with EPS of ($1.62), beating consensus (($1.69)) and provided a business update; the small earnings beat is a short‑term positive signal for execution and guidance clarity.

Neutral Sentiment: Analyst target lowered but rating sustained — Truist cut its price target from $114 to $83 but kept a "buy" rating, signalling continued analyst confidence in the longer‑term thesis despite reduced near‑term expectations.

Neutral Sentiment: Insider sale by CFO — CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 353 shares at ~$69; the sale is small (0.49% reduction in her holdings) and appears routine rather than a clear signal of negative private information.

Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest report is inconclusive — a MarketBeat entry shows anomalous/zero short interest data for February (days‑to‑cover 0.0), so there's no clear short‑squeeze or elevated short pressure signal from this report.

Negative Sentiment: Restructuring after FDA response — Disc's board approved a restructuring following an FDA response, implying a regulatory/setback event that prompted corporate changes; this raises near‑term execution and timeline uncertainty for pipeline programs.

Negative Sentiment: Investor litigation alert — Pomerantz LLP announced an investigation into Disc Medicine, which can increase legal risk, potential distraction, and perceived governance concerns among investors.

Disc Medicine, Inc (NASDAQ: IRON) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

The company’s pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.

