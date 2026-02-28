Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 31,371 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the January 29th total of 130,448 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,833 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,833 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

BSMW stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.56. 38,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,078. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $25.57.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 295,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 19,507 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 172,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 96,820 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 27,211 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 115.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 82,134 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

