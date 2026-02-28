Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 31,371 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the January 29th total of 130,448 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,833 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,833 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%
BSMW stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.56. 38,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,078. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $25.57.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.
