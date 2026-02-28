Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRDN. Wedbush upped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Viridian Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,020. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 483.57% and a negative return on equity of 97.33%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Tousignant sold 2,272 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $70,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 947.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRDN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted antibody therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and serious diseases. The company’s lead program, VRDN-001, is a fully human monoclonal antibody that antagonizes the insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), with an initial focus on thyroid eye disease (TED). By selectively inhibiting IGF-1R signaling, VRDN-001 aims to reduce inflammation and tissue remodeling associated with TED and related disorders.

In addition to VRDN-001, Viridian is advancing a second antibody program, VRDN-002, which targets complement-mediated pathways implicated in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

