Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $369.70 and last traded at $376.93. Approximately 14,430,736 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 14,123,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $387.73.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Freedom Capital raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $337.40 and its 200 day moving average is $297.66.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

