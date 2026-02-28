Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), Zacks reports.
Immunic Stock Up 7.6%
NASDAQ IMUX traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,762,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. Immunic has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.35.
Institutional Trading of Immunic
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Immunic in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Immunic during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Immunic by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 91,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMUX
Immunic Company Profile
Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel oral therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases as well as certain cancers. The company’s research strategy centers on small-molecule immunology, aiming to offer targeted treatments with improved safety and tolerability profiles. By modulating key signaling pathways within the immune system, Immunic seeks to address underlying disease mechanisms and achieve durable therapeutic benefits for patients.
Immunic’s lead product candidate, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is an oral selective dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor in Phase 2 clinical development for conditions including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease and relapsing multiple sclerosis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Immunic
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.