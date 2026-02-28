Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), Zacks reports.

Immunic Stock Up 7.6%

NASDAQ IMUX traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,762,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. Immunic has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.35.

Get Immunic alerts:

Institutional Trading of Immunic

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Immunic in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Immunic during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Immunic by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 91,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on IMUX. Chardan Capital upgraded Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reduced their target price on Immunic from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMUX

Immunic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel oral therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases as well as certain cancers. The company’s research strategy centers on small-molecule immunology, aiming to offer targeted treatments with improved safety and tolerability profiles. By modulating key signaling pathways within the immune system, Immunic seeks to address underlying disease mechanisms and achieve durable therapeutic benefits for patients.

Immunic’s lead product candidate, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is an oral selective dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor in Phase 2 clinical development for conditions including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease and relapsing multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.