iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 279,317 shares, a growth of 180.1% from the January 29th total of 99,705 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 654,625 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 654,625 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IBDT remained flat at $25.55 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,674. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 750,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $10,198,000. Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 734,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 340,113 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,047,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 740,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 235,224 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

