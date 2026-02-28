Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 15.15%.Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s conference call:

Management reported a strong quarter with adjusted EPS CAD 2.76 (+25% YoY) , revenues of CAD 8.4B (+15%) , adjusted net income of CAD 2.7B (+23%) , ROE 17.4% and the 10th consecutive quarter of positive operating leverage.

NYSE CM traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,981. The stock has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 119.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. EFG International AG bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2,758.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: CIBC reported a very strong Q1: adjusted EPS $2.76 vs. consensus $1.74 and revenue of $6.16B (vs. ~$5.53B est.), with revenue up ~15% YoY — results point to broad-based business-line growth and margin strength, a direct catalyst for upward revisions to earnings and valuation. CIBC Q1 press release/slide deck

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM), commonly known as CIBC, is a major Canadian financial institution headquartered in Toronto. Formed in 1961 through the merger of the Canadian Bank of Commerce and the Imperial Bank of Canada, CIBC is one of Canada’s largest banks and provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

CIBC’s activities span personal and business banking, wealth management, capital markets and corporate banking.

