NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 35,661,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 43,768,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.
NIO News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting NIO this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Shenji (NIO’s smart‑driving chip unit) secured a RMB2.257 billion financing; NIO keeps a 62.7% controlling stake and third‑party investors will own the remainder — the round pushes Shenji toward a ~USD1.5B valuation, providing dedicated capital to accelerate autonomous‑chip R&D and reducing near‑term cash strain on NIO. Nio’s Smart-Driving Chip Unit Shenji Nears USD1.5 Billion Valuation After First Financing Round
- Neutral Sentiment: NIO set March 10 (pre‑market) to report unaudited Q4 and full‑year 2025 results and will host a management call — a near‑term catalyst that can move the stock depending on margins, deliveries and progress on breakeven guidance. NIO Inc. to Report Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 10, 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry report forecasts a large battery‑swapping market (projected ~$24.3B by 2030) and lists NIO among leading players — supports long‑term TAM for NIO’s BaaS and swapping network but is a longer‑horizon positive rather than an immediate earnings driver. Electric Vehicle Battery Swapping Report 2026-2035
- Negative Sentiment: Market/coverage led selling: recent headlines flagged that NIO fell more than the broader market — short‑term pressure may reflect macro risk, sentiment toward China EVs, and investors awaiting March 10 results. Here’s Why NIO Inc. (NIO) Fell More Than Broader Market
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst/notes highlight risks behind Q4‑2025 breakeven guidance — execution, cost control, and margin sustainability remain key investor concerns ahead of the quarter’s report; negative headlines around those risks can amplify downside. NIO: Risks Behind Q4 2025’s Breakeven Guidance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on NIO. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on NIO from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on NIO from $8.60 to $6.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.
NIO Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,700,000. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth about $142,120,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,440,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,952,000. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
About NIO
NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO’s vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.
The company’s product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NIO
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.