NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 35,661,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 43,768,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

NIO News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NIO this week:

Get NIO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NIO. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on NIO from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on NIO from $8.60 to $6.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

NIO Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,700,000. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth about $142,120,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,440,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,952,000. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO’s vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company’s product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.