Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) Short Interest Update

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 851 shares, a growth of 173.6% from the January 29th total of 311 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,911 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 13,911 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 23,282.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 52,386 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 237,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period.

Get Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF alerts:

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CUT traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,304. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.