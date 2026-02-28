FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FIGS from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FIGS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of FIGS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised FIGS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of FIGS traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.44. 26,065,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,535. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.35. FIGS has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.24 and a beta of 1.29.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. FIGS had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 5.43%.The company had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 49,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $565,972.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,857,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,136,062.62. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 22,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $241,549.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,251,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,771.52. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 105,813 shares of company stock worth $1,168,051 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FIGS by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of FIGS by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in FIGS by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 332,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in FIGS by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in FIGS by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — FIGS reported $0.10 EPS vs. $0.02 consensus and revenue of $201.9M (up 33% YoY), signaling solid top-line momentum and margin expansion. Article Title

Q4 earnings beat — FIGS reported $0.10 EPS vs. $0.02 consensus and revenue of $201.9M (up 33% YoY), signaling solid top-line momentum and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Aggressive FY2026 revenue guide — management is targeting roughly $694M–$707M (around a $700M target cited publicly), well above Street consensus (~$625.6M), and flagged international expansion and margin improvement as priorities. That guidance materially raises growth expectations. Article Title

Aggressive FY2026 revenue guide — management is targeting roughly $694M–$707M (around a $700M target cited publicly), well above Street consensus (~$625.6M), and flagged international expansion and margin improvement as priorities. That guidance materially raises growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — KeyCorp moved FIGS from sector weight to overweight with a $17 price target, providing third‑party validation of the company’s growth trajectory. Article Title

Analyst upgrade — KeyCorp moved FIGS from sector weight to overweight with a $17 price target, providing third‑party validation of the company’s growth trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Telsey raised its price target from $9 to $15 and set a “market perform” rating — upgrade in target, but PT sits slightly below the current share price. Article Title

Telsey raised its price target from $9 to $15 and set a “market perform” rating — upgrade in target, but PT sits slightly below the current share price. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $15 target — keeps buy conviction but target is not above the current price, limiting near-term upside from that shop. Article Title

BTIG reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $15 target — keeps buy conviction but target is not above the current price, limiting near-term upside from that shop. Neutral Sentiment: Conference call and analyst write-ups published — transcripts and call highlights provide detail on Olympic partnership, international rollout and margin levers for investors doing deeper diligence. Article Title

Conference call and analyst write-ups published — transcripts and call highlights provide detail on Olympic partnership, international rollout and margin levers for investors doing deeper diligence. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and mixed price-targets risk — FIGS trades with a high P/E and recently hit a 12‑month high, leaving shares vulnerable to profit-taking; several widely cited targets (~$15) sit at or below the current price. Article Title

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer designer and retailer of medical apparel and accessories. The company offers a range of products tailored to the needs of healthcare professionals, including scrub sets, lab coats, tops, bottoms, outerwear, footwear, and performance fabrics designed for comfort, durability, and antimicrobial protection. Through its e-commerce platform and a growing network of retail stores, FIGS provides customizable uniforms and accessories with a focus on innovative materials and functional design features such as four-way stretch fabrics, moisture-wicking technology, and multiple secure pockets.

Founded in 2013 by Heather Hasson and Trina Spear, FIGS set out to disrupt the traditional medical uniform market by emphasizing both form and function.

