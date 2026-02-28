Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Shares Up 2.6% – Should You Buy?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.30 and last traded at $49.87. Approximately 4,342,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 5,212,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HYMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hycroft Mining in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HYMC

Hycroft Mining Price Performance

Insider Activity at Hycroft Mining

The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 18.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62.

In other news, major shareholder Eric Sprott acquired 2,340,824 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $24,110,487.20. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 29,466,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,503,425.60. This trade represents a 8.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,905,824 shares of company stock valued at $85,581,337. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LM Asset IM Inc. purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Hycroft Mining by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 42,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,835,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Hycroft Mining by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 996,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 51,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hycroft Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hycroft Mining PLC is a precious metals company focused on the exploration, development and operation of the Hycroft Mine, a large oxide gold and silver deposit in northwestern Nevada. The company’s primary activities include open-pit mining, heap leach extraction and carbon adsorption/desorption processing designed to recover gold and silver from crushed ore. Hycroft’s technical team employs conventional mining methods and metallurgical processes to advance resource conversion and optimize recovery rates.

Located on approximately 28,800 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada, the Hycroft Mine ranks among the largest undeveloped oxide gold-silver deposits in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.