Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2415 per share on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,297,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,691. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average is $78.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.59 and a 12-month high of $79.32.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
