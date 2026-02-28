Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Arete Research

Arete Research reissued their neutral rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $31.25 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WBD. Benchmark increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $23.50 to $27.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.39.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.17. 68,723,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,171,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.99%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 242,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $7,168,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 918,940 shares in the company, valued at $27,108,730. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $119,208.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 100,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,821.04. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,546,331. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 49.9% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Key Warner Bros. Discovery News

Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:

Positive Sentiment: Paramount’s acquisition agreement announced — a $31-per-share cash deal values WBD at roughly $110 billion and is now a formal merger agreement, creating a clear path to a cash exit for shareholders. PR Newswire

Netflix exits the bidding — Netflix declined to raise its offer after Paramount's $31 bid was declared superior, reducing takeover uncertainty and making a Paramount close more likely. Reuters

EU approval expected to be manageable — sources tell Reuters the deal is likely to clear EU antitrust scrutiny with only minor divestments if required, lowering one regulatory hurdle. Reuters

Analyst reactions mixed — several firms updated ratings/targets (TD Cowen raised its PT to $26 but kept a hold; Deutsche Bank moved to hold with a $31 PT), reflecting divided views on deal certainty and standalone fundamentals. MarketScreener (TD Cowen) MarketScreener (Deutsche Bank)

Q4 results disappointed — WBD posted a loss per share and revenue declined ~6% year/year, missing EPS expectations and underscoring legacy TV/studio weakness despite streaming growth. That weak print amplifies uncertainty around valuation and growth prospects. WBD press release / earnings

Employee and synergy risk — CNBC reports WBD staff fear layoffs if Paramount pursues roughly $6B of cost synergies; job cuts and integration execution could create operational disruption and headline risk. CNBC

Political/regulatory friction remains — California and other political actors could still slow the deal; state-level opposition and broader antitrust scrutiny remain possible roadblocks. Reuters

Political/regulatory friction remains — California and other political actors could still slow the deal; state-level opposition and broader antitrust scrutiny remain possible roadblocks. Negative Sentiment: Options and sentiment signal volatility — today saw an unusually large spike in put option volume, indicating elevated hedging/speculative bearish positioning even as a cash deal price anchors the stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

