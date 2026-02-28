Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BKHA) Short Interest Update

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BKHA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 198 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the January 29th total of 107 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Hawk Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Hawk Acquisition by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 354,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 462,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 24,441 shares in the last quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hawk Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hawk Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000.

Black Hawk Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ BKHA traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 466. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32. Black Hawk Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Black Hawk Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Black Hawk Acquisition Company Profile

Black Hawk Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to effect a merger, stock purchase, asset acquisition, stock exchange or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Incorporated in Delaware, the company was created to raise capital through an initial public offering and to seek a target business that can benefit from its public listing and access to growth capital.

Since its listing on the NASDAQ under the ticker BKHA, Black Hawk Acquisition has focused on identifying businesses in sectors such as technology, industrials, consumer and financial services.

