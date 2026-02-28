Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02), Zacks reports.

Immunic Trading Up 7.6%

Immunic stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,762,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,886. The stock has a market cap of $133.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. Immunic has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.35.

Get Immunic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital raised Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Immunic in a research note on Friday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, D. Boral Capital cut their target price on shares of Immunic from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Immunic by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,882,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 544.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,419,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 142,513 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,019,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 486,468 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel oral therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases as well as certain cancers. The company’s research strategy centers on small-molecule immunology, aiming to offer targeted treatments with improved safety and tolerability profiles. By modulating key signaling pathways within the immune system, Immunic seeks to address underlying disease mechanisms and achieve durable therapeutic benefits for patients.

Immunic’s lead product candidate, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is an oral selective dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor in Phase 2 clinical development for conditions including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease and relapsing multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.