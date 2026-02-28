Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Citizens Jmp

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citizens Jmp from $355.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $20.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.99. 11,080,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,555. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.92 and its 200 day moving average is $255.20. Zscaler has a one year low of $140.56 and a one year high of $336.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of -349.98, a P/E/G ratio of 341.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $815.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,349 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total transaction of $546,823.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 74,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,378,471.87. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total value of $656,221.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 347,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,292,352.74. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,509. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 618.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Zscaler by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,469,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,555,000 after acquiring an additional 178,692 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat: adjusted EPS $1.01 vs. $0.89 est., revenue $815.8M vs. ~$799M est., and ARR grew ~25% year/year — signals demand momentum. GlobeNewswire: Q2 Results

Q2 results beat: adjusted EPS $1.01 vs. $0.89 est., revenue $815.8M vs. ~$799M est., and ARR grew ~25% year/year — signals demand momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management is pitching AI security growth and new initiatives (AI Guard, agentic security, India AI/Cyber center with Airtel) as durable secular drivers that expand TAM beyond seat-based SaaS. CFO Interview Airtel AI Center

Management is pitching AI security growth and new initiatives (AI Guard, agentic security, India AI/Cyber center with Airtel) as durable secular drivers that expand TAM beyond seat-based SaaS. Neutral Sentiment: Management issued updated forward guidance and commentary (Q3 EPS range and FY EPS range were provided), creating mixed signals that markets are parsing. Earnings Highlights

Management issued updated forward guidance and commentary (Q3 EPS range and FY EPS range were provided), creating mixed signals that markets are parsing. Neutral Sentiment: Executives (CEO & CFO) gave interviews and the full call transcript is available — useful for investors wanting detail on churn, acquisitions and how AI monetization will scale. Earnings Call Transcript

Executives (CEO & CFO) gave interviews and the full call transcript is available — useful for investors wanting detail on churn, acquisitions and how AI monetization will scale. Negative Sentiment: Wider GAAP loss and higher spending: the company posted a larger net loss driven by increased sales, marketing and R&D, which pressured investor sentiment. Reuters: Wider Loss

Wider GAAP loss and higher spending: the company posted a larger net loss driven by increased sales, marketing and R&D, which pressured investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Mixed/uncertain revenue outlook commentary: some outlets reported the company lowered aspects of its revenue outlook, creating confusion and weighing on the stock despite EPS beats. Benzinga: Revenue Guidance Report

Mixed/uncertain revenue outlook commentary: some outlets reported the company lowered aspects of its revenue outlook, creating confusion and weighing on the stock despite EPS beats. Negative Sentiment: Broad analyst price‑target cuts today from multiple firms (Canaccord, Morgan Stanley, Oppenheimer, Berenberg, Needham, and others) have amplified selling pressure even as many kept “buy/outperform” stances — the cuts compress perception of near‑term upside. MarketScreener: Analyst Cuts

Broad analyst price‑target cuts today from multiple firms (Canaccord, Morgan Stanley, Oppenheimer, Berenberg, Needham, and others) have amplified selling pressure even as many kept “buy/outperform” stances — the cuts compress perception of near‑term upside. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: investors appear to be focusing on margin/expense trajectory, competitive pressure and near-term revenue clarity rather than the company’s AI growth story — producing the stock decline. Seeking Alpha: Market Reaction

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

