Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.60 and last traded at $96.3010, with a volume of 111884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.97.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.