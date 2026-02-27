South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Trading Down 22.2% – Should You Sell?

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Free Report) shares were down 22.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 402,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 388% from the average daily volume of 82,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

South Star Battery Metals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$15.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -1.72.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. It also owns 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp. and changed its name to South Star Battery Metals Corp.

See Also

