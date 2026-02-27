Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 292,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 472% from the previous session’s volume of 51,247 shares.The stock last traded at $40.84 and had previously closed at $41.03.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 241,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.31% of Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives. The process screens securities based on ESG research from MSCI. USCA was launched on Apr 4, 2023 and is managed by Xtrackers.

