Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Trading Down 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $612.92 and last traded at $638.52. Approximately 29,874,818 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 20,021,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $666.49.

Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: SanDisk formed a partnership with SK hynix to create a global standard for high-bandwidth flash aimed at AI inference — this strengthens SanDisk’s positioning in data-center AI storage and could accelerate enterprise demand for its premium flash products. Read More.

An analyst described an "unprecedented" NAND cycle ahead of SanDisk's presentation, supporting expectations of sustained pricing power and revenue upside across the memory oligopoly. This macro view underpins investor confidence in continued margin improvement. Read More.

Multiple long-form writeups (InvestorPlace, MarketWise/MarketWatch-style pieces, The Motley Fool) reiterate that AI-driven demand plus a NAND supply crunch remain the core bull case, highlighting SanDisk's JV scale and premium enterprise focus as durable advantages. Read More.

SanDisk presented at Bernstein Insights (Bernstein forum transcript available), offering management visibility to investors on strategy and product roadmap — useful for the long term but not an immediate catalyst on its own. Read More.

Valuation and momentum pieces (e.g., Benzinga coverage of the memory rally, Forbes Q&A on whether to sell at high levels) emphasize that while fundamentals support gains, much of the bull case is already priced in — signaling higher sensitivity to downside news. Read More.

Short-seller Citron Research issued a bearish note arguing SanDisk sells a commodity and lacks the moat of peers, which triggered a pullback and a ~4% drop in recent sessions — the attack increases headline risk and can amplify volatility despite strong fundamentals. Read More.

Analysts/commentary warning of limited remaining upside (TipRanks piece suggesting only 6–9 months of upside left) and repeated concerns about the memory cycle flipping imply downside risk if supply ramps or AI demand cools. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Sandisk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sandisk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Fox Advisors raised shares of Sandisk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sandisk from $385.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sandisk in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.85.

Sandisk Stock Up 3.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.88. The stock has a market cap of $96.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -85.89.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total value of $248,022.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,892.06. This represents a 26.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. The trade was a 26.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sandisk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDK. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

