Sigma Planning Corp Sells 8,029 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,029 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $14,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,261,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,051,000 after acquiring an additional 84,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 42,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $96.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.99 and a 1-year high of $96.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.33.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

