Michels Family Financial LLC Takes $745,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 72,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 110.0% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELV. Wolfe Research set a $425.00 price objective on Elevance Health and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $414.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Elevance Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.55.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $342.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.31. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $458.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 2.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 27.23%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

