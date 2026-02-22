Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,373 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of IYW opened at $192.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.98 and its 200 day moving average is $195.47. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $211.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

