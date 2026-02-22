Oppenheimer & Close LLC Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Oppenheimer & Close LLC lessened its holdings in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,775 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 14,036 shares during the period. Barrick Mining makes up about 2.4% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth $1,459,633,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Mining during the second quarter valued at $696,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,412,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,287,558 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $601,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,112,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on B shares. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Barrick Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Barrick Mining to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Barrick Mining Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE B opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $54.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 23.89%.

Barrick Mining News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Barrick Mining this week:

About Barrick Mining



Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

Further Reading

